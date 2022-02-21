Consumers Energy is preparing for potential power outages as mother nature prepares to hit parts of Michigan with an ice storm.
"We have trucks being stocked and over 200 crews getting ready to work on restoration efforts," said RoNeisha Mullen, senior media relations specialist for Consumers Energy.
Consumers Energy is staging crews for the potential of an ice-out.
"We stage crews in areas where we expect to be hardest hit, in areas where there could be significant outages. We have our crews already there, on sight, before the weather occurs," Mullen said.
Mullen said they're focusing on mid-Michigan Monday and further north Tuesday night.
"We could see up to 1/3 of an inch in ice. To put it into context, half an inch of ice can put over 500 pounds on trees and power lines," Mullen said.
More than enough weight to leave customers in the cold and dark.
"We get ice accumulation on trees, it weighs on the branches, which causes the branches to lean, and they come into contact with our power lines. If the ice is heavy enough, it can cause our power lines to come down," Mullen said.
Mullen said out of any weather-related event, ice is especially tricky, and can delay how long it takes crews to restore power.
"Ice storms are a little different. They provide an additional challenge for our crews given that the roads are slick, so it takes a little longer to get there, they have to drive a little slower, take extra precautions, to make sure that they're getting to these jobs safely," Mullen said.
She reminds people, if you do see a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away.
Residents are urged to call 911 to report a downed power line, then Consumers Energy.
You can also report an outage on their outage center, consumersenergy.com/outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.