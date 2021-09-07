Severe thunderstorms are heading for mid-Michigan this afternoon and Consumer Energy crews are preparing for it.
Across the region, the storms will most likely arrive in the afternoon and evening hours. All of mid-Michigan is under a slight risk of severe weather, meaning scattered and short-lived severe storms. For more on mid-Michigan, read the First Warn 5 forecast by clicking here.
These storms could bring power outages, downed wires, and other safety hazards, Consumers Energy said.
