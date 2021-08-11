Between Tuesday night's storms and the ones that rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday afternoon, Consumers Energy is now reporting more than 200,000 homes and businesses are without power across the state.

Consumers Energy Trucks

When Standish resident Richard Tokarski got up Wednesday morning, he did what he always does.

"No, I wasn't, I wasn't even thinking. I got up, grabbed the remote, which I usually do. Put on the news. Nothing. I says oh my god. Power's out," Tokarski said.

Tokarski and Sheila Hunt were two of the more than 200,000 Consumers Energy customers that lost power Tuesday night.

"No, our power is out. It's been out since eleven thirty last night," Hunt said.

"They told me 6:30 tomorrow. Maybe. So, what are you gonna do? You gotta sit in the dark. For two days," Tokarski said.

Consumers Energy has turned on the lights for about 60,000 people so far and crews are on extended 16-hour shifts.

"We're bringing in additional resources, additional crews from across Michigan as well as through mutual assistance crews from out of state," said Terry Dedoes with Consumers Energy.

Dedoes said the utility had crews positioned across Michigan to respond to outages they are doing the same thing for the incoming system.

"Those crews are out there making restorations right now. They're working right up to the point where you know, they'll seek shelter because they can't work safely and efficiently," Dedoes said.

Consumers is also looking at spots for their mobile storm units and semi-trailers with all the materials for rebuilding poles and wiring. They are prioritizing fixes that can bring power to as many people at once.

"I don't know, we're just gonna have to survive. We've done it before. We've gone a couple, two three days without power before and managed to get through," Hunt said.

Hunt and Tokarski might have to do that this time. Consumers said if the next round of storms hits hard, some people might not have power through the weekend.