Consumers Energy is celebrating the holidays by helping shoppers and local businesses by matching $750,000 in matching gift cards in 63 communities through its “Our Town” effort.
Holiday shoppers will receive a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, which will double the amount they can spend at businesses.
“Small businesses will be the engine that powers Michigan as we continue to rebound from the pandemic. We appreciate Consumers Energy’s commitment to those businesses and our communities by bringing back ‘Our Town’ this holiday season,” said Rich Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
Consumers is providing $5,000 to $40,000 in each community.
“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”
