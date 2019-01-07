Consumers Energy announced that it has contributed $10 million to help customers in need pay their energy bills.
Through the Consumers Energy CARE program, up to 7,000 households can get assistance.
It’s part of the energy providers ongoing efforts to keep Michigan families safe and warm this winter.
“Our Triple Bottom Line commitment to people, the planet and Michigan’s prosperity means that we’re looking out for the people we serve, particularly those who face hardship,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re pleased that we can provide help for thousands of Michigan families to ensure they have the power they need during another cold winter.”
Consumers Energy provided $8 million to help eligible customers with energy bills in December, in addition to a $2 million contribution in October.
The company has been sharing information with customers this winter about how to reduce energy use and find available assistance in their communities to help with bills.
Consumers Energy encourages people who are in need and facing hardships to call 2-1-1, a free service in all Michigan counties that connects people with help resources in their community.
Those who call 2-1-1 will be referred to one of the eight nonprofit organizations that are receiving the $10 million in financial support from Consumers Energy.
The organizations participating are as follows: United Way of Jackson County, TrueNorth Community Services, The Salvation Army, The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW), Michigan Community Action Agency, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in the Archdiocese of Detroit, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.
“We want the people who we serve – our friends and neighbors – to know help is available now,” Poppe said.
Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, provides over 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents with natural gas and electricity.
