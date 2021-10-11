Some mid-Michigan consumers energy customers are seeing a rise in rates.
Residents enrolled in the utility's care program, which offers affordable rates, saw a drastic increase in their monthly payments.
Jason Cousineau says he enrolled in the consumers affordable resource for energy, or the 'care' program, this past June after losing his job to the pandemic.
"I was having a little bit of trouble paying my bills and stuff, especially when there were delays with unemployment,” Cousineau said.
The Flint resident said he was looking forward to the affordable rates and payment plans the program promises to people with lower incomes.
"Basically, the program freezes your past due balance, and then they help pay that off over the span of I think a year or so. And then they also help a little bit with each monthy utility payment,” Cousineau said.
The bill history he shared with TV5 shows his monthly rate was never above 60 dollars, from July to October.
But on Oct. 1 he received upsetting news.
Starting next month, his rates will change drastically.
"It was really helping me out quite a bit. Until I received this letter,” said Cousineau.
The letter was informing him that he had a new monthly rate of 120 dollars, doubling, tripling, even quadrupling some of his previous monthly rates.
"My bills were never $120, even before I enrolled in this program. It's really quite insulting,” Cousineau said.
Consumers Energy acknowledged the change to the program, and said it was based on requirements developed by the Michigan Public Service Commission.
In a statement to TV5, the utility company said the monthly payment is based on income level and energy consumption, regardless of how much energy is used, adding it's easier for customers to budget when they know what they'll be paying.
"It tries to word it like it's easier for me. How is it easier for me that my bill is going up by this amount?" Cousineau said. “When you're increasing my bill by over double, no that's not easier at all."
Care is a 24-month program, which is why Cousineau remained enrolled even after he recently got another job.
Now he plans to drop out.
"This program is supposed to be there for people who are low income. And there's a very large percentage of people in the city of flint that are under the poverty line, or close to it. To think that so many community members could be impacted by this...it just makes me sick,” Cousineau said.
