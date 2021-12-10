Consumers Energy has plans in place if incoming weather starts bringing down power lines.
A company representative said workers are ready and waiting for whatever mother nature throws their way.
Heavy rains and high winds are expected to hit mid-Michigan this weekend.
Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy spokesman, said they are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.
"In the Flint and Saginaw area, there's the possibility of winds that could top 50-60 miles per hour," Wheeler said. "When you have severe gusts like that, that's where you can see entire trees or limbs come down and cause power outages."
Consumers Energy has nearly 200 crews, that Wheeler said are staged and ready to go at a moment's notice.
"As long as it's safe and the winds die down enough, our crews will go out there and start their work," Wheeler said.
Residents who come across a downed line before Consumers should be cautious.
Wheeler said if you see a downed power line, you should assume it's energized, and stay at least 25 feet away. He also said you should call 911 and Consumers Energy immediately.
"We'll send people who serve as wire guards. We have people who will essentially rope off or block off the area and just let people know to stay away," Wheeler said.
He said crews right now are resting up, preparing for the potential of disaster.
"In a storm situation, our crews can work for up to 16 hours a time. It really makes for an around the clock effort," Wheeler said.
