Consumers Energy is asking all customers to turn their thermostats down to 65 degrees or less until midnight.
Consumers Energy has asked all customers to voluntarily reduce their natural gas usage as a result of an unexpected fire in southeast Michigan.
“As a result of an unexpected incident at a gas compressor station [Wednesday] morning in southeast Michigan, we are asking customers to temporarily reduce gas usage at this time while we continue to contain the incident and help keep Michigan residents warm during this cold spell,” said Garrick Rochow, senior vice president of Operations for Consumers Energy.
An emergency alert went out to cell phones in Michigan Wednesday night asking residents to turn their thermostats down to 65 degrees or less.
This was the first time in 130 years the company has had to exercise this level of situation, Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe said.
A fire involving equipment at Consumers Energy’s Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station occurred in Macomb County at 10:33 a.m. on Jan. 30.
All gas flow from the compressor station was shut off until safety and damage assessments could be completed.
The system is now stable and is delivering all across the state.
The Michigan Public Service Chairman released the following statement:
“This unfortunate incident happened at a difficult time for our state and we ask that everyone do what they can to make sure there is a plentiful supply of natural gas to keep everyone safe and warm during the extreme cold weather. Without jeopardizing safety, there are some measures Michigan residents and businesses can take to reduce gas and electric use, such as turning thermostats down a couple of degrees, blocking leaks around windows and doors, unplugging electronic devices when not in use, and adjusting staffing or processes. All state of Michigan owned facilities in the Lower-Peninsula are lowering their thermostats by 5-degrees to lessen the burden on the natural gas supply. Working together for the good of the state, we can reduce our energy use and maintain safe, reliable service.”
Consumers Energy activated natural gas peaking storage fields in Northville and St. Clair to help deliver natural gas to their customers.
Natural gas is stored underground and reserved in these fields, which are activated when energy demand requires it. Although Consumers had to pull from storage, the company said there is still amble supply for the rest of winter.
The company also secured additional gas resources from interstate pipelines.
"The health and safety of our customers is our number one priority. Without additional statewide reductions, we run the risk of not being able to deliver natural gas to homes and critical facilities across Michigan – a scenario none of us want to encounter. As resilient Michiganders, we know that we are all in this together and we can count on customers to come through in this unpresented time of need," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
In addition, the company reached out to its largest business customers to reduce gas usage while they continue to investigate the incident.
"Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with record-low temperatures, and an incident at a facility, @ConsumersEnergy has asked everyone who is able to please turn down their thermostats to 65° or less until Friday at noon. #MIREADY," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tweeted on Wednesday.
The good news is, it's working.
“There is no doubt the gas reduction efforts by residents and businesses across the Lower Peninsula played a key role in helping maintain natural gas flow in our distribution system at a time when it was critically needed,” Poppe said. “Because of the swift action of all, we were able to continue critical services – from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of the men and women of Consumers Energy, we thank you.”
Poppe wanted to acknowledge the significant contributions of residents who reduced their usage. She said about 10 percent of the state reduced usage after the appeal went out Wednesday night. She said working together stabilized the system.
"We could not have done it without everyone's actions," Poppe said.
Consumers said they did not have to cut off any gas supply to businesses because they all voluntarily shut down their production. The company received overwhelming support from businesses, Poppe said.
Michigan Sugar really went above and beyond to get their processes offline, Poppe said.
She went on to say they owe the businesses a big debt of gratitude and are going to work on recognizing those companies for their contribution to the effort.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Residents and businesses can reduce gas usage by doing the following:
- LOOK AT THERMOSTAT SETTINGS: Save energy while staying warm by setting your heat to a lower temperature. Use your programmable thermostat to set your heat at 65 degrees when you are home and 62 degrees when you are away for less than 5 hours.
- BUSINESS REDUCTION OF PROCESSES: The company is also encouraging industrial and business customers to temporarily reduce processes.
- SEAL & SHUT WINDOWS AND DOORS: Check for leaks in your windows and doors by feeling around for cool air. Also, please ensure all windows and doors are closed tightly.
For more information or tips, visit: www.consumersenergy.com/coldweather
