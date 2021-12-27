Consumers Energy electric customers will see an average rate increase of 0.64 percent or $0.59 per month starting Jan. 1.
The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved an annual increase of $27,118,000 for Consumers Energy. The original request, filed in March, requested a $225 million increase but it was reduced by 88 percent, or $197,882,000.
Consumers Energy requested the increase to invest in its distribution system and make up for a decline in sales revenue while also presenting costs related to the company’s plans for 300 megawatts of solar power generation, MPSC stated.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s testimony argued Consumers Energy would have $20 million in revenue and should return the money to ratepayers instead of seeking a rate increase. Nessel also argued Consumers Energy’s projections and expenses were unreasonable and did not provide commensurate customer benefits.
“I commend the MPSC for recognizing Consumers’ request was excessive and providing an order that properly addresses customer interests,” Nessel said. “I will continue to advocate on behalf of Michigan consumers in cases where our utility companies seek to increase rates.”
MPSC said the rate increase will fund efforts to improve the company’s reliability during severe storms. The commission approved more than $200 million for targeted reliability improvements and modernization of the company’s electric distribution system.
The order also includes the outcome from Consumers Energy’s standalone electric and common utility plant depreciation case. Consumers sought a $42.9 million increase in depreciation rates, Nessel said.
Nessel found the depreciation rates should be decreased and played a part in reaching a settlement resulting in a decrease in depreciation rates of $27.2 million.
