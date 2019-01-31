The late-night text message plea from Consumers Energy to turn down thermostats in order to prevent a system-wide failure has worked.
Consumers Energy reported they saw a 10 percent reduction on the natural gas system. It’s a result they consider game-changing in the effort to preserve the system.
The plea to reduce gas usage came after a fire broke out at Consumers’ largest compressor station on Wednesday.
“We’ve never experienced this kind of demand or these kind of temperatures,” Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe said.
She said the company is working to repair that facility and address the cause behind the fire.
On Wednesday, she thanked customers for lowering their energy consumption.
“In fact, when we made the appeal last night we saw a 10 percent reduction in demand as a result of that appeal. And we appreciate that. That was very significant and important in stabilizing the system,” Poppe said.
Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she plans to ask the Public Service Commission to review the state’s supply of natural gas, electricity and propane to come up with a contingency plan.
“It is important we get a handle on what has happened here and make sure that we are in a stronger position the next time we confront something of this nature,” Whitmer said.
Several of Michigan’s largest manufacturers, like the big three automakers and Dow, shutdown to help conserve energy.
Poppe said their actions were a big help in preserving the system, but asks the public to continue keeping their thermostats lowered until midnight.
“We had to make the call later. We had expected by that time in the day we would’ve seen a load reduction and we had not,” Poppe said.
A number of automotive plants kept workers home Thursday morning to help lessen the load on the system.
Shifts were canceled at General Motors’ Mid-Michigan facilities, including the Flint Engine Operations, Flint Assembly, Bay City facility and Saginaw Metal Casting Operations.
Ford and Fiat Chrysler also limited operations on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.