Many have expressed concerns about power restoration in Sanford following the flooding, and Consumers Energy has provided an update.
A representative with the company told TV5 that they have experienced a messaging error regarding power restoration.
They say additional resources have been deployed to restore power in the area including electrical inspectors to make sure electrical equipment is not water damaged and unsafe to use for a home.
They expect all power to be restored in a week and a half.
If you are experiencing an outage, call Consumers Energy and they will send an inspector to your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.