Consumers Energy starts a new summer rate plan for customers using their electricity service.
Starting June 1st through Sep. 30th the company will raise the rate of electricity during peak times. Peak times are Mon-Fri between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
About 3 percent of their customers will make the transition this summer. They will see rates increase by at least 1.5 percent during those times.
The company feels that this new approach is good for people and the planet. Customer will see how their actions can reduce bills.
Consumers Energy does not intend to collect more money from this approach, they project that customers will only pay an extra $4 a month or less if they do nothing.
The first phase of new rates will take effect for all residential electric customers in 2020.
For more information, visit www.consumersenergy.com/summerrate.
