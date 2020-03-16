Consumers Energy is suspending shutoffs for non-pay for low-income and senior customers beginning March 16 through April 5 due to COVID-19.
The move comes as Consumers says it recognizes the position its customers are in where, in some cases, they are unable to work.
Senior citizens and qualified low-income customers already enrolled in the Winter Protection Program have already had their end dates extended through May 3, without any additional actions required on their part. Consumers said that ensures their most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency. Consumers went on to say all shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for those customers.
The energy giant said the timeframes could be adjusted depending on the spread and severity of the virus.
