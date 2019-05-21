Consumers Energy announced it will perform emergency work on its Hemlock substation starting at midnight.
The electric interruption will last about four hours, Consumers said.
The work is to repair a damaged insulator at the substation.
About 1,500 customers will be impacted by the interruption. The outage will impact residents in an area bordered by Frost Road to the north, Townline Road to the south, Barry Road to the west, and Graham Road to the east.
"Performing these repairs tonight will allow employees to control the length of time customers are interrupted, and help avoid an unexpected equipment outage in the future. Consumers Energy appreciates the patience of affected customers as this important repair is made to help ensure future electric reliability," Consumers said.
