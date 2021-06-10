Consumers Energy is warning Michigan residents about phone and in-person scams that have been identified in several parts of the state, so residents know to report them.
“At Consumers Energy safety is always our top priority, and that extends to our customers and the public. We want everyone to be protected against energy scams,” said Chris Bush, director of corporate security for Consumers Energy. “The best defense is to learn the signs of possible scams and what to do if you think a scam is occurring. This can help keep you, your personal information and your money safe.”
Bush said there are reports of in-person home solicitations in Lansing and scam phone calls across the state demanding bills be paid immediately, or service will be shut off.
Signs of possible energy scams include:
• Phone call demands payment within a short period of time, usually within an hour or two.
o There are times when Consumers Energy does have to shut electric and/or natural gas service off to a home for safety, security and non-payment reasons; however, employees will never threaten to shut off service if you do not comply with immediate demands.
• Caller insists payment be made with specific form of payment, like a pre-paid credit card. Consumers Energy does not require payments be made with this type of card.
• Visits to your home without an appointment and solicitor requests energy bill and/or personal information.
• Phone may be “spoofed” making it appear as if the call is from Consumers Energy, or an 800 or 888 phone number to call that isn’t one your utility provided.
Bush said that residents can protect themselves by not paying an energy bill through the phone using a prepaid credit card, and not sharing personal information like a social security number. If you receive a call that could be a scam, Bush recommends calling Consumers Energy and then reporting the situation to local police.
“If something doesn’t sound right, it’s probably not,” Det. Sgt. Nicholas Walleman with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said. “If you are ever asked to send money or put money on gift cards to receive money or another form of a gift, it’s a scam.”
Walleman recommends asking the person on the other end of the phone questions about why they are asking for money.
“If you have any doubts or concerns, don’t give them any information,” Walleman said. “Always have the same concerns when doing or buying things online.”
Bush said that any contractor or employee of Consumers Energy wears company identification, so if someone comes to your door representing Consumers Energy, ask to see their ID badge.
Customers can call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
