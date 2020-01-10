Consumers Energy is warning customers that freezing rain forecast for Saturday "will likely lead to downed wires and power outages that could last several days."
The utility says freezing rain is expected to begin across much of south central Michigan Saturday morning and continue for several hours.
It says as much as one-half to 1 inch (1.2-2.5 centimeters) of ice accumulation is possible in a general area from Interstate 94 north to U.S. 10.
Consumers says a half inch of ice can add as much as 500 pounds (226.8 kilograms) to a span of power lines.
