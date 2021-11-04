Consumers Energy is seeking to do its part and help support the auto industry’s goal to have electric vehicles be 50 percent of new sales by 2030, by committing to powering 1 million of those electric vehicles.
“Consumers Energy is committed to Michigan’s EV transformation, and all the road signs show an all-electric automotive future is moving closer to becoming a reality,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “Michigan is doing the right things when it comes to manufacturing EVs and making ownership convenient, and we’re confident we can ensure our state is ready for this transformation.”
Consumers currently provides electricity to most of Michigan’s lower peninsula excluding the Detroit area, and Snyder said Consumers plans to provide the support to 1 million electric vehicles in those areas.
Snyder also noted electric vehicles can lower electric rates for all customers as drivers charge during off-peak hours, typically overnight when there is less demand for electricity.
Currently, Consumers is trying to play a role in growth of electric vehicle sales through several other methods, including:
• Offering more than 1,000 rebates for home, business and public charging stations through its PowerMIDrive program. Those include 30 fast-charging locations that can fully power an EV battery in less than an hour.
• Plans to power the growing demand for EVs, with 200 fast-charging locations – and more than 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses – across Michigan over the next three years.
• PowerMIFleet, which provides Michigan businesses with expertise and guidance to electrify their vehicle fleets, as well as rebates for charging locations.
• The new Bring Your Own Charger program, allowing EV owners to receive energy savings and monthly rebates for charging at night.
“We have seen a phenomenal response by our Michigan friends and neighbors as we have celebrated new EV charging in communities from Flint to Kalamazoo, from Rogers City to Jackson,” Snyder said. “Consumers Energy will continue to develop new, innovative ways to help our customers connect with EVs, and we have no doubt they will drive our state’s electric vehicle future.”
