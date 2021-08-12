Many mid-Michigan residents remain in the dark waiting for power to be restored to their homes and businesses.

Consumers Energy Trucks

Consumers Energy crews are working extra hours around the clock to get the power back on. Consumers Energy spokesperson Debra Dodd described the magnitude of the storms that went through the region Wednesday night.

"It is one of our top 10 worst in terms of customer outages in our company's history," Dodd said.

Tens of thousands of Consumers Energy customers are in the dark. This comes a day after the utility company worked to restore electricity to many who lost it thanks to wicked weather on Tuesday night.

"I'm sure there were customers that had just been restored that went out again due to these storms," Dodd said.

Dodd said power restoration efforts will take place all day and night until the job is done.

"We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. We've got about 500 Consumers Energy and contractor crews working today. We are going to be joined by mutual assistance crews from seven states," Dodd said.

Residents said they will find a way to live without power.

"Our neighbor’s got a generator. We're going to hook up the refrigerator to that and you know we'll be good. We still have water that we can use," a resident said.

"We've had offers from everywhere to go stay at their house and it doesn't bother me or anybody else. So, we'll be ok," another resident said.

As for Dodd, she said it may be a while before some Michigan residents will be able to turn on the lights again.

"It will go into the weekend. Some will be restored sooner than others. Again, we hope to have another 100,000 customers restored today by day's end," Dodd said.