Consumers Energy crews will be working to restore natural gas service to 1,300 customers affected by a gas leak in Grand Blanc on Dec. 9 and 10.
The interrupted service started the afternoon of Dec. 8 when a contractor doing work in the 3000 block of Pollock Road struck an underground natural gas main.
Consumers Energy has disconnected customers' gas so they can safely repair the pipeline.
Customers with questions can contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
