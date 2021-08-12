Storm damage across mid-Michigan

Consumer Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 248,000 homes and businesses affected by two days of storms across Michigan.

“We continue to be grateful for the patience of our friends and neighbors as we work to bring the lights back on,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “The storms that have struck our state should finally subside today, and we are confident that over 500 crews from Michigan and across the country will help bring back power to many of our customers.”

Lineworkers from seven states, including New York, Tennessee, and Missouri, are working with Consumers Energy to restore power. As of 8:50 a.m., more than 248,000 Consumers Energy customers across the state are without power.

Consumers Energy crews have restored than 90,000 homes and businesses. Customers can report a power outage and check the status of an outage online.

“This is around-the-clock work, and we won’t stop until we restore power to our fellow Michiganders,” Packard said.

