Mother and Genesee county resident Amanda Eickhoff says she's planning to stay indoors this weekend due to an incoming winter storm.
"I am going to stay home,” she said. “I'm going to stay home and play with the kids."
And several others across the region are preparing for it as well, including the staff over at consumers energy in flint.
"It's going to be bad this weekend, and we want you to be prepared," Debra Dodd with Cosnumers Energy said.
Dodd says their crews are already getting ready to take on a number of outages expected here in Genesee County.
“A half inch of ice is equal to 500 pounds of pressure on a power line,” Dodd said. “So, you can imagine that's going to weigh down power lines, that's going to weigh down trees and tree limbs. So, we're expecting it could be into the tens of thousands of outages."
If you happen to notice a downed power line near your home or vehicle, to call 911 or Consumers right away.
"Stay in that home or vehicle, and call 911 and call consumers energy,” Dodd says. “We don't want you to try to get out and try to take any kind of safety issues at that point."
And if you're planning to use a generator in case your home loses power, Dodd says there are a couple of things you should keep in mind first.
"You should be using it 25 feet outside of any building, not near any doors, windows, vents,” she said. “And it's not even safe to run a portable generator in a garage with the garage door open."
