After a perfect storm of events forced Consumers Energy to urge Michigan residents to lower their thermostats, fears are building that another energy crisis could be looming.
The unprecedented request to turn down thermostats during some of the coldest temperatures on record has left many wondering what is being done to prevent this from happening again.
“We’re happy to say that gas is flowing to the whole state. And we are very grateful for our customers that helped us address the situation,” said Kyle McCree, community affairs manager at Consumers Energy.
Consumers Energy made the request to customers to lower thermostats to 65 degrees or less on Wednesday night. That appeal has ended, and thermostats are back to normal.
McCree said frigid temperatures and a fire at their main natural gas compressor station caused the conundrum. McCree said it had nothing to do with the natural gas supply.
“Having this incident at our compressor station on one of the coldest days in history of our state at a time that we certainly need more gas, that’s what made the ability to move gas through our system difficult,” McCree said.
McCree said because of the fire they couldn’t get the gas out of the main gas compressor station, which had to be shut down.
Consumers had to rely on other stations in the state, which temporarily limited how much gas was available.
“Currently there is a root cause analysis taking place and that will let us know what happened and how to prevent it. But at this time, we don’t have the results of that yet,” McCree said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also getting involved in the issue. She plans to ask the Public Service Commission to review the state’s supply of natural gas, electricity and propane to come up with a contingency plan.
McCree said they are working to completely repair the damaged compressor station, but customers do not need to worry because there is plenty of natural gas to go around.
“People can be as cozy and comfortable as they want. Some people have chosen to keep it at 65 saying they really didn’t notice a difference. They want to keep the energy savings going,” McCree said.
Even though the investigation is ongoing, Consumers Energy representatives say they don’t anticipate this happening again anytime soon.
