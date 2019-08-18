Consumers Energy warns residents of potential outages ahead of storms headed towards Mid-Michigan.
Winds of up to 55 mph are possible with these storms.
The storms are expected to be south of M46 between Muskegon and Saginaw.
Due to the importance to stay safe during any storm, Consumers Energy has issued the following safety tips:
- Be aware of the potential for downed electric lines. If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio, or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
If you have any other questions or would like to know more tips, click here.
