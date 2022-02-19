Seventeen Sanford girls are gearing up for the first Miss Sanford and Junior Miss Sanford pageant this spring.
"I've grown up in Sanford my entire life, and I love the community. So, this was super exciting to hear about, and I wanna be a part of it, so. And it's gonna be really good, like she said, for interviews, just overall all good experience for everyone,” said Hannah Miller, a Meridian Early College High School 5th year.
She and sophomore Andria Henderson are two of the six contestants in the Miss Sanford pageant, ages 15 to 18.
"I think it'll help me a lot with like future interviews and stuff, because I don't do very well with public speaking. So, doing the pageant I can, like, talk towards everybody and there will be a bunch of people,” Henderson said.
The pageant holds a special place in the heart of Meridian Junior High 6th grader Natalie Glann because it falls on the two-year anniversary of the devastating floods.
"I kinda wanted to be a role model for younger girls and for this community. Since we've been through a lot, and I want to show it's just not a beauty pageant, it's more than that, and there's so many great opportunities,” Glann said.
The focus of the pageant is self-confidence and public speaking, not beauty and looks according to director and founder Lori Wendling.
"I would like it to be known as the Miss Sanford scholarship program. We really are looking for sponsors to make this a scholarship so that we can provide some funds for these young ladies to go off to college. Even if it's just a little bit. Anything helps,” Wendling said.
Right now, the girls are picking out dresses and practicing their talents, judge interviews, and stage presence.
None of the girls have done any pageants before. Wendling saw that need during a Sanford parade.
"So, I was watching the Founder’s Day parade, downtown Sanford, and I was watching everything go through and it was over and I was like, 'They need a queen, they need someone to represent Sanford,” Wendling said.
The pageant is also presenting an opportunity for girls like sixth grader Brooklyn Hoyer to make new friends.
" I think that is going to be a fun and exciting experience and I want to help our community,” Hoyer said.
The pageant still needs some stage crew and a national anthem singer, and they'll always welcome more sponsors.
