The continuous rain at Snowfest in Frankenmuth is creating some challenging conditions.
“It's an extreme sport this year,” snow carver Derek Sapikowski. “Things are really slippery right now with the water and the snow. It’s making a slush and it’s hard to hold your footing.”
Snowfest co-chair Linda Kelly says everyone is trying to be as careful as possible.
Earlier in the day on Friday a competitor slipped off his block and was taken to the hospital.
Derek says he saw that man fall and says he wasn’t the only one who got hurt.
“This year’s going to be kind of odd,” Derek said. “It’s so wet, we’ve had a lot of people falling off their blocks this year. We’ve had 2 people go to the hospital.”
Mary McCullough from Ohio says her son in law is also competing this weekend.
“It’s great we just wish it was a little colder,” she said.
And looking ahead to this weekend, things aren’t shaping up to be much better. Temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s.
“It’s a little too warm,” Derek said. “We like it to be down in the teens usually.”
