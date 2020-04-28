Residents are growing tired of the many issues they’re facing while trying to file for unemployment in the state.
One resident said she’s had to cut back to figure out how to make ends meet during this time.
“Our bills, we’re paying less on the bills. We’re paying on them but less than we were before,” said Daphne Smith.
Since Smith was laid off last month, she said she’s been cutting back.
Smith said she’s having to watch how she’s spending her money on groceries.
Smith said that is why she decided to file for unemployment. She was hoping to receive temporary help during the pandemic, but instead, she’s been having issues.
“You’d be able to start; it’d knock you out. Then you’d have to go back in and start the process all over,” Smith said.
Smith said she’s was having back-to-back problems for days.
Smith was finally able to file, and a month later, the money she needs has still not come.
“Tried to call, it said on there ‘call this number then press six to get to an agent’, six doesn’t even work and then it hangs up on you,” Smith said.
According to Smith, trying to speak to someone to find out what’s going on is difficult too. She said she feels worthless.
“Kind of like I’m worthless really,” Smith said.
Smith said she found out that she can return to work next week and that is good news.
“I’m grateful that I’m going to get to go back to work because the money’s not coming in otherwise,” Smith said.
Smith said she is worried about people who may not be as lucky.
“It’s frustrating for everybody out here that can’t pay their bills,” Smith said.
Smith said she hopes the system that’s meant to help the unemployed starts working better.
“It’s a struggle, keep fighting it, keep emailing, keep trying to reach out to your representatives,” Smith said.
