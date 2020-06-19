Fisher Contracting purchased 15 Carter Kits and donated them to Midland County Fire Department on June 19.
Carter Kits are sensory bags to give first responders an additional tool when they arrive to the scene with a special needs child. The kits consist of headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys, a weighted blanket and a non-verbal cue card.
The items are hand-picked and approved by Dr. Ellen Preen, a clinical neuropsychologist who works with special needs children.
The kits are inspired by Carter Severs, a five-year-old from Frankenmuth who has autism spectrum disorder.
Fisher Contracting accepted the kits and made their donations on-site. The City of Midland got 5 kids, and departments in the county got 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.