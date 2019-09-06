A contractor was taken to the hospital after parts of the Consumers Energy Weadock Plant unexpectedly came down.
A water tower and other rooftop mechanical equipment that was scheduled for a Monday demolition came down at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Consumers Energy said one person was hurt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Work at the site has been halted while a full investigation gets underway, according to Consumers.
Consumers adds that a structural assessment on the building has been completed and was determined to be safe.
The J.C. Weadock Plant was taken offline in 2016, and demolition is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2019.
