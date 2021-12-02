The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, Division of Water and Waste Services has been told by contractors in Flint that repairs have been completed to a broken private water line by the Genesee Valley Mall.
The break happened on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and water supply was paused to the mall in order to maintain service surrounding residents and business in Flint Township. The GCDC and WWS will continue to watch water pressure and do routine testing around the area affected.
Water service was restored to the Genesee Valley Mall on the afternoon of Dec. 2.
