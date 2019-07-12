A controversial float is heading to Mid-Michigan for a small-town parade.
The Byron Family Fun Day Parade is happening this weekend and is set to feature the “Trump Unity Bridge,” a float that says “build the wall.”
Some question whether it is appropriate for a family-themed celebration.
“It says a lot. It says honk for Trump. It does say build a wall, that’s probably the most controversial part,” said Cindy Garber, the Shiawassee County Commissioner.
Garber is looking forward to a family fun day that includes a parade in Byron on Saturday.
Mostly because of the float she has invited to attend.
It’s called the Trump Unity Bridge float, which has the caption “build the wall” in large white letters.
After a recent Facebook post about the visit, Garber admits feelings have been mixed from the community.
She said Tricia Murphy-Alderman, the superintendent at Byron Area Schools, called her to question the float being at the family event.
“Asked me if I had permission to have a float in the parade and my response was I was unaware you needed permission,” Garber said.
TV5 tried to reach out to Murphy-Alderman about the float controversy and she offered a statement but didn’t address the float directly:
"As the Superintendent of Byron Area Schools who is a member of the Byron Area Chamber of Commerce and a past member of the Village of Byron DDA, we at Byron Area Schools are involved and committed to the Byron community and felt that this family celebration tradition should continue."
Despite the conflict, Garber said she is moving forward with bringing the float to Byron.
“I just thought it would be cool. And I just thought whether we like it or not, President Trump is our president,” Garber said.
The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
