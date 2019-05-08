A controversial vote cost a Mid-Michigan township supervisor his job during a recall in May’s election.
That vote involved wind farms and whether the township should put a stop them.
A group of residents did not like the supervisor’s position and succeeded in removing him from office.
“I was pleased. I was actually quite shocked to see the margin,” said Samuel Davidson, incoming supervisor for Kawkawlin Township in Bay County.
Davidson will be the new township supervisor once the votes are ratified. He soundly defeated Dennis Bragiel in a recall election on Tuesday, May 7.
Davidson said the township attorney advised him to run.
“I don’t think Kawkawlin needs wind farms. Because of the wetlands and that, they can’t put anything east of I-75. Which only leaves two miles wide and six miles long on the township,” Davidson said.
Bragiel said he made his decision after the township attorney told him that would open up the township for a lawsuit. For his part, Davidson is not concerned about that.
“I think we’re way past that now as far as the township goes, as far as settling where the township is going to shake out in this,” Davidson said.
While Davidson admits turbines were a big issue in the township, he said that’s not the only reason why he ran for election.
“There was other things that come up as we went along, but I was going to run against him in 2020. And when this all came about, that’s when I decided, well maybe I better step in now,” Davidson said.
Davidson will be the township supervisor for the next 18 months once his position becomes official. During that time, he wants to use a team approach to move Kawkawlin Township forward.
“To open the township up so they can see what’s going on in the township and try to get the people more involved to help make decisions,” Davidson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.