The City of Grand Blanc is forming its own fire department. Instead of rejoicing, residents are concerned that they will pay more money for less fire coverage.
Grand Blanc and Grand Blanc Township have shared one fire department for 80 years, and on April 10th, the city voted to create its own department.
The city will run its own station out of the building it currently operates, but it will no longer have 24-7 staff when the split becomes official this summer.
Grand Blanc plans to move to an on-call schedule, meaning that after hours, firefighters will have to be called from home in the event of an emergency.
Residents are upset, they feel that this decision is putting their families at risk.
The split will be official on July 24th, and after that, both departments will begin to function separately.
Dennis Smith, the new fire chief, was sworn in today. He said they are looking to hire new firefighters to fill the open positions.
