An ex-University of Michigan doctor has had his medical license permanently revoked after being convicted of multiple sex crimes.
Mark Franklin Hoeltzel, a former pediatric rheumatologist, had his license permanently revoked after a vote by the Board of Medicine’s Disciplinary Subcommittee on Jan. 15. He was also fined $50,000.
Hoeltzel was convicted of a federal charge of coercion and enticement of a minor, and state charges of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the federal charge, 60 months to 15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 13 months to two years for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. All sentences are to be served concurrently.
Hoeltzel's license was summarily suspended in December 2017 based on allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a patient and exchanged inappropriate messages with a minor. Additional allegations against Hoeltzel surfaced the following year.
