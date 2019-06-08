Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found outside a Detroit-area home.
The two men and one woman were tried together for Julii Larrie Johnson's January 2017 killing.
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Friday that 61-year-old George Rider of Huntington Woods, 26-year-old Eric Gibson of Detroit and 48-year-old Marcie Griffin of Eastpointe were convicted of first-degree murder in Johnson's killing.
The Detroit News reports Johnson was fatally shot on the front lawn of a Warren house where she was living with her boyfriend.
Police say Griffin was jealous of Johnson because she and Johnson's boyfriend had two children together. Authorities say Griffin enlisted Rider, who enlisted Gibson to help kill Johnson.
Smith says the murder arose from "one woman's enraged jealousy."
