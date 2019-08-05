Three people have been convicted of trafficking a woman out of a home in Flint.
Darius Thames, 42, Trey Stewart, 26, and Emily Draheim, 28, were each charged with human trafficking and other related offenses after a woman escaped a home in which she was being held captive on the south side of Flint, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.
The incident happened in May of 2018 at a home on Freeman Avenue.
The woman sought help from employees at a nearby business and those employees called 911.
The victim told investigators she recently divorced her husband and had been staying with friends at a few different locations when she found herself at the home on Freeman Avenue where Thames and Draheim lived, the prosecutor's office said.
The victim was allowed to live at the home but after some time Draheim and Thames accused her of stealing money, the prosecutor's office said.
According to prosecutors, Thames and Draheim severely beat the victim, bound her with duct tape, and threatened to kill her until Stewart intervened and stopped the beatings.
The victim was then held captive for several days and forced to engage in sex acts with others for money, the prosecutor's office said, adding Thames kept the money as repayment for the alleged thefts he and Draheim accused the victim of committing.
Thames pleaded no contest to unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking, felonious assault, and felony firearm. He also acknowledged habitual offender fourth status for sentencing purposes.
Stewart pleaded no contest to unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking, and felony firearm.
Draheim pleaded no contest to unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
"This was a horrifying nightmare for the victim," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "
“She was already facing a difficult situation in life and then found herself being held captive and forced to endure physical and sexual assaults by strangers over the course of several days."
The three defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.