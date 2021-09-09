One local boy in Gladwin is calling himself the Cooking Kid. It’s an idea that started small but quickly grew thanks to hard work, dedication, and community support.

Logan Trevillian is not like most kids his age.

“Most 12-year-olds would be playing video games. I’m starting my own business,” Logan said.

That business has taken shape in the form of a food cart and Logan is dubbing himself the Cooking Kid.

“I love making chicken alfredo,” Logan said.

The cart is the first step in his vision of one day opening a farm-to-table restaurant and livestock farm. With the cooking skills that he learned from his momma and experience raising pigs, his business combines two of his favorite things.

“Because I love animals and I wanted to like have that incorporated with cooking,” Logan said.

At the Gladwin County Fair, the community dished out $500 for Logan’s chocolate chip cookies. Logan used the money to buy his cart.

He’s still speechless but words came easy when Logan shared his plans for his cart set-up.

“I’m going to be doing walking tacos and then my own recipe of sloppy Joes,” Logan said.

He’s eager for his first gig, it’s Sept. 11 and 12 at the Thunder on the Strip drag racer at the Gladwin Airport where he can’t wait to give back.

“Thank you to the community for standing behind me and helping me get to where I am now,” Logan said. “Hoping you’ll help me get to where I want to be in the future.”

So Logan is planning on putting a tip jar out on those dates and any money he makes, a portion will go to the local animal shelter. He says animals should be given the best life they possibly can.