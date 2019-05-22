It may seem like we have been much cooler in the temperature department for May standards. If you thought this, you’d be right.
First let’s talk about what Is normal For May.
For the month of May, our high temperatures in the Tri-Cities and Flint average 68 degrees for the month. The beginning of the month we're usually in the lower 60s and by the end of it, we're typically in the lower 70s. Average for today, May 22, 2019 is 70 degrees.
So where are the 80s at?
While the below average temperatures have been frustrating enough, those longing for the first 80s of the season have had the longest wait in more than a decade.
As of May 22nd, we still haven't had our first 80 degree day of the season, with Flint coming up just shy on May 9th and May 16th at 78. The average day for our first 80? The 1st & 2nd of May.
So just how long has it been since we waited longer than we have this year? The last time we waited longer than May 15th was all the way back in 2006 on May 25th, so it has certainly been awhile.
We will be close to the 80s Thursday and this weekend. So hopefully we will get there.
If we somehow make it to the start of June without reaching the 80s, that would be the first time we've waited that long since 1997. The longest we've ever waited? June 10th-11th of 1924, almost 95 years ago.
Data Source: NOAA Regional Climate Centers.
Courtesy: NOAA/NWS
