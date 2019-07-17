Heat Wave

More than 6.5 million people are under an excessive heat warning, including residents of Phoenix. Above normal temperatures in the Arizona capital could factor into heat indexes close to 120 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

With temperatures expected to hover near 100 degrees later this week, a local health center will provide some air conditioning to Flint residents.

Oak Street Health Center, 3525 Saginaw Road in Burton, will open be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday to provide relief from the heat.

When temperatures rise, residents without air conditioning, especially seniors are at risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Anyone in the Burton and Flint area who may need to seek shelter during the heatwave is welcome at the cooling center.

During cooling center hours cool drinks and activities will be provided.

