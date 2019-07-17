With temperatures expected to hover near 100 degrees later this week, a local health center will provide some air conditioning to Flint residents.
Oak Street Health Center, 3525 Saginaw Road in Burton, will open be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday to provide relief from the heat.
When temperatures rise, residents without air conditioning, especially seniors are at risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
Anyone in the Burton and Flint area who may need to seek shelter during the heatwave is welcome at the cooling center.
During cooling center hours cool drinks and activities will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.