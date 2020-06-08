COPOCO Community Credit Union is hosting a food drive to support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.
The drive starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12.
The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan have had food drive cancelations and COPOCO Community Credit Union said it wanted to help out during this unprecedented time.
They are asking for elbow and egg noodles, canned vegetables, canned tuna, low sugar cereal, cream of mushroom soup, chicken broth, spaghetti sauce, and all non-perishable food items.
Non-perishable food items can be donated at the following locations:
- Wilder Road Branch, located at 4265 Wilder Road in Bay City
- Straits Drive Branch, located at 1479 Straits Drive in Bay City
- Cabaret Trail S Branch, located at 3262 Cabaret Trail S in Saginaw
Donations can be dropped off at each COPOCO Community Credit Union location at the front door in a box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.