COPOCO Community Credit said it is working on resolving an issue with its Mastercard debit cards.
The credit union said charges are being denied and this issue is with Mastercard and many financial institutions.
Customers are encouraged to download the CardValet app and “turn off” their card when not in use.
No confirmed fraud purchases have been reported but the credit union said it has a fraud detection service in place to alert customers to any unusual activity.
The credit union said it is working with Mastercard and will provide updates as they become available.
