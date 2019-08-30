A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man is accused of extorting nude photos and money from underage girls and was arrested while he was trying to extort more photos from a teen while police were interviewing her.
Police say they immediately went to the Bethlehem home of Charles Cummings and took him into custody on Friday.
Bethlehem police tell LehighValleyLive.com that the victims are a 14-year-old girl from Michigan and a 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania. He threatened to send nude pictures to the girls' friends and families unless they paid him and sent him more photos.
Police Chief Mark DiLuzio tells the (Allentown) Morning Call there may be as many as 300 other victims.
Cummings was arraigned Friday on a number of offenses related to the extortion of underage girls.
He was sent to Northampton County Prison. No attorney is listed in court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.