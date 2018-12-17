Police officers and pastors put aside their job titles, and instead met each other out on the court for a charity themed basketball game.
“This is really, really huge, especially bringing in law enforcement to interact with the kids,” said Dakota Security CEO Chief Kentrez Frazier.
He said the event is called Cops in the Church because it’s hosted by himself and his local pastor to raise money for families with children in the Saginaw area.
And it’s not the first time they’ve gone head-to-head.
“We lost last year, but we’re coming back for the win this year,” Frazier said.
Pastor Taurus Simpson of Daniel’s Den Ministries said, “We won by a landslide, yes we did, yes we did!”
Pastor Simpson said the event is not only a lot of fun, but also a chance for the community to see their local leaders in a different setting.
And while the competition was fierce, so is the love and compassion they two have for their community and one another.
“But the cause is just to raise funds for less fortunate families for Christmas,” Frazier said.
“So, we can give that gift to that boy or girl, whose mother or parent couldn’t afford to give them that bike or basketball rim, and that means so much to the children and brings so much joy to us when we can see that smile on their face,” said Darlene Simpson of Daniel’s Den Ministries.
