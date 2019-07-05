Like many farmers, crops took a hit due to the unusually wet weather we experienced this spring.
Now that fields are drying out, farmers are trying to assess the losses.
“As of today the 5th of July, things look a whole lot better than they did when you interviewed me on the 10th of June,” said David Eickholt.
One of Eickholt’s cornfields had numerous plants sitting under water thanks to one bout of rain after another.
But after a few weeks, the same piece of land is in better shape.
Eickholt said the weather turned the corner on June 25 and has provided ideal growing conditions ever since.
“We’re in the mid to upper 80s daily and we have really warm nights and that’s what corn likes is the warm nights,” Eickholt said.
Eickholt’s crop isn’t out of the woods yet. The corn needs time to reach maturity before cold fall air moves in later this year.
If that doesn’t happen, the plant will die.
“We cannot have an early frost. We need to have a frost probably after the 15th of October,” Eickholt said.
But Eickholt’s farm did take a hit and nearly half of his corn crop didn’t make it.
“Roughly the loss would be $500,000 of net income and we don’t know what crop insurance will do for us yet and how this will all shake out,” Eickholt said.
So after planting his crop about three weeks late, Eickholt could still turn a yield this growing season. He knows not everyone is that lucky.
“I’m sorry for the farmers that didn’t get anything planted or had a hard time getting the crops in and they did with it being too wet and planting in not that good of conditions,” Eickholt said. “But we’re all in the same boat and everybody is here to make a living and we got to do the best that we can.”
