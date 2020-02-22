A statewide cornhole competition continued this weekend and hundreds of teams competed in Mid-Michigan.
"This is actually our first big event," said Christine Tower, a tournament official. "I'm very overwhelmed right now."
Cornhole isn't just a party game anymore. This championship is the first of its kind.
"It's for anybody," Tower said.
The game may have started as a fun backyard game for most, but now it's a competitive state championship.
Inside the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center in Birch Run, you will find an abundance of bags, over 40 sets of boards and nearly 300 players.
"We're like '300 people, oh my gosh, this is awesome,'" said Tower.
"It's my first one down here," said participant Chris Hebert. "We're going to have fun!"
"Me and my son, he's competitive and we've split up in different divisions," said participant Wade Klann.
From amateurs, to professionals, young and old, everyone is sharpening their skills.
"It brings all the local players, all the backyard players," said Tower. "You know, you got the ones who start, 'we just play in our backyard.' We all started in our backyards. Playing with the pros will make you better."
From playing up north, to the championship tournament, players are dishing on winning strategies.
"Play your game," said Hebert and Klann. "Don't get drawn into what he's doing because that'll just take you out of your game and could lead you to lose."
Towers said that best part is that it's a chance for families to bond.
"My daughter, we all play, my sister-in-law," said Towers. "It's all family oriented. That's what I love about it. Get your family involved. Grandma can play."
