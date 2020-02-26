The hunt for the perfect wedding or prom dress could be a little tougher in the coming days due to the coronavirus.
The outbreak is forcing several Chinese factories to delay the manufacturing of various products, including bridal and prom dresses.
Which is something one local retailer says might have already caused an issue in their stock.
"So, we don't know if it was related to the virus or not, but we did have one scare with one wedding gown, and as we got a little bit further into it the company was able to provide it with us," said Nancy Shafer, owner of Wedding Daze, a bridal shop in Bay City.
She says this is one of their busiest times of year, as they prepare for wedding and prom season.
Which is why she's being careful to avoid any delays by keeping in contact with vendors from other countries as well as here in the U.S.
"We do have several companies that do have the hanging stock, so we probably could make something work for the brides," Nancy said.
Although staff at Wedding Daze say that their stock hasn't yet been affected by the virus, they are warning the public to make sure that you order their dresses ahead of time.
"You know if they could order as soon as possible, because if they call it quarantine," Nancy said. "If you want something for September you're probably going to want to order it now."
