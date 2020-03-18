The coronavirus pandemic forced GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to close their plants.
"Well it's certainly not good news for a number of reasons," said Tim Nash, a professor at Northwood University.
Nash is reacting to the big three shutting down.
"A day is too long, a week is too long," said Nash.
In this case, the shut down is expected to remain in place until March 30 after more COVID-19 cases were confirmed at a Fiat Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights and a Ford plant in Wayne.
Nash said the decision could be costly.
"This thing in two weeks could cost the auto industry anywhere from $800 million to $2 million," said Nash.
He said if he shutdown continues past that, there could be a $10 billion jolt to both the auto industry and economy overall, although the decision to cease production was necessary.
"The more cases you have, the more there is a need to make drastic decisions like this in factories," said Nash.
During the shutdown, workers are expected to receive supplemental pay and unemployment benefits which are expected to equal close to what they normally make.
Plus, all plants will be thoroughly sanitized and clean.
"It'll be a quick shut-down and it'll be a rapid recovery, as well," said Nash.
But in the meantime, he said the best thing auto workers and people in general can do is be kind to each other and help each other out during this difficult time.
"Because that will make us better and stronger when we come of out of this," said Nash.
