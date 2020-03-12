Midland Public Schools is taking serious action to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Operations at all schools within their district, are about to change.
"As of today, we've cancelled all of our travel events,” said Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. “We've also cancelled all large activities within our schools."
Sharrow says all school events where public participation is involved are suspended. That includes assemblies, student awards, field trips, and other scheduled gatherings.
However, before and after school care programs will continue, along with sports events but without spectators.
Sharrow, says if it comes to the point where they have to suspend classes, they will provide a way for students to learn outside of the classroom by using online platforms and electronic devices.
"Some of our courses at the high school, would keep pretty close to the same pace that they can now,” he said. “The others it's really just keeping that student active, engaged and using their mind learning."
And he says this is something their staff has already been preparing for.
"We estimate about 70 percent of our teachers could do this, and so to get the rest of them there and to get them comfortable, we're thinking if we do go out, we'll probably do a four-hour training with our staff,” Sharrow said. “To make sure everyone's comfortable and clear on what that might be, because it's not going to replace learning at the same pace."
