Coronavirus impacting Michigan’s auto industry

The coronavirus is rattling Michigan’s auto industry.
On Thursday, March 5, industry leaders met in West Michigan to talk forecasts and trends, including the impacts of the outbreak on global supply chains.
They said many roads are blocked in China to stop the spread of COVID-19, so even if suppliers are making parts, they have no way of shipping them out.
“We’re hopeful that it won’t mean any shutdown of any lines here in the U.S. but we’re really cautiously waiting for that, and I’m really interested in looking for the outlook and kind of what both Ford and GM have to say on those topics, how they’re actually managing their supply chain and what they’re looking at with their supplier base,” said Sonja Johnson with Van Andel Global Trade Center.
Organizers for the event said nearly 100 suppliers across West Michigan work with vehicle manufacturing companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.