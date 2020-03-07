One person in Ingham County is being monitored for potential coronavirus exposure, local health officials said Friday.
The person recently traveled to an area impacted by the rapidly spreading respiratory illness and shows symptoms that could be caused by the virus, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said. Health officials are still awaiting results of the test.
"We have currently one being tested in Ingham county we have had a total of six who we monitored, basically coming back from travel impacted areas. Last I knew and this number could've changed i believe there are eight that have been tested across the state." Vail said. Adding all tests have come back negative for the coronavirus.
