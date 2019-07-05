A corrections officer at the Shiawassee County Jail voluntarily resigned after an internal investigation revealed he was passing notes with an inmate.
Undersheriff Robert Brancheau the investigation began when an inmate trustee notified the corrections staff and the sheriff's office immediately began the internal investigation.
Allegedly the male corrections officer and a female inmate trustee were passing letters back and forth to each other, which violates internal policies of the sheriff’s office.
After investigators found that allegations were true, the union was notified.
However, the corrections officer did not want the union to represent him and he voluntarily resigned on Friday, June 28.
The sheriff's office is not identifying the corrections office.
